Industrivärden, AB: Communiqué from Industrivärden's 2021 Annual General Meeting

Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on April 21, 2021, at which the following resolutions were made, among other items of business. In light of the ongoing corona pandemic and in order to minimize any risk of spreading of the corona virus, the Annual General Meeting was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation.

The AGM voted in favor of the proposal to pay an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.25 per share (0.00) and an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 per share.

Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Annika Lundius, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors on Industrivärden's Board. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM voted on directors' fees in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as auditing firm for a term until the end of the 2022 AGM.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' report regarding compensation pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM voted in favor of the Board's proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden. The share savings program makes up the form of long-term variable salary and corresponds to the program that was adopted by the 2020 AGM.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Articles of Association.

Stockholm, Sweden, April 21, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

The information provided herein was submitted for publication at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) on April 21, 2021.

