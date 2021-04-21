Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com and WeWork Announce Partnership to Help Early and Growth-Stage Teams Scale Effectively

Through the partnership, Recruiter.com Flex will become available to WeWork's community of early and growth-stage organizations, and Recruiter.com's customers will be able to benefit from WeWork All Access.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an on-demand video hiring platform and hiring marketplace, and WeWork, the global flexible workspace provider, today announced a partnership to bring on-demand hiring services to the WeWork startup ecosystem through the Recruiter.com Flex membership and to offer WeWork All Access, a monthly membership that unlocks access to workspace worldwide, to Recruiter.com's customers.

Recruiter.com's suite of on-demand and technology-first hiring solutions provides teams with the resources they need to expand and grow efficiently and effectively. For early-stage teams, hiring the right talent, at the right time, is especially critical to the company's success.

"Finding and hiring the best talent is essential for fast-growing companies, but, they typically don't have the resources to leverage traditional recruiting services nor the capacity to build out a full-scale recruiting arm to handle sourcing and screening candidates," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com Group, Inc., "By providing an on-demand platform that delivers incredible candidates (with AI matching) at record speeds, we could impart significant impact to the top and bottom line for these companies."

The Recruiter.com Flex membership offers curated high-quality talent who are a great fit for growth-stage startups at less than $500 a month and no minimum commitment. Video screening and AI technology is used to match job opportunities with top-tier candidates. With a database of millions of engaged professionals, companies are able to fill any type and any number of roles, including CX, business development, product, chiefs of staff, and first employees. Recruiter.com candidate curation has helped top firms, including Oscar Health, Palantir, Better.com, and numerous early-stage VC-backed teams hire top talent, faster.

With just under half of WeWork's member population being small to medium sized businesses, Recruiter.com Flex has a unique opportunity to help WeWork's community of early and growth-stage organizations hire high-caliber, AI-matched, and video-screened talent at their own pace.

Through the partnership with WeWork, Recruiter.com's customers will also have privileged access to WeWork All Access, a subscription-based product which provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the world. Whether they need a quiet place away from home distractions or a private place to take an important call, WeWork's spaces are designed to allow members to focus and get to work on their terms.

"WeWork has always been a home to entrepreneurs and small businesses, and we look forward to providing the space and resources to continue helping these companies thrive," said Julie dePontbriand, VP, Head of Partnerships, at WeWork. "Through our partnership with Recruiter.com, we are able to offer a new talent and hiring tool for our members while also enabling the Recruiter.com network to benefit from our innovative WeWork All Access product."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com. For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

WeWork:

WeWork is a global leader in flexible space, providing businesses of all sizes with the space, community, and services they need to run and grow their business. With over 700 locations, in 151 cities in 38 countries across the world, WeWork delivers flexible space solutions to its 542,000 members worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term, expected improvement of the job requirement loads in the next 30 days, expected robust recoveries in the healthcare, construction and education segments, and the anticipated increase in demand in the aviation/aerospace segment and the arts/music/journalism segment. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

