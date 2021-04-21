Datasea Inc.: Datasea Announces the Launch Of a New 5G Messaging Product

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (" Datasea "), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun") had launched a 5G Messaging Product Version 2.0 with expanded features. Shuhai Zhangxun was formed to explore opportunities in the 5G field and 5G value-added services and holds business license issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China to provide value-added telecommunications services.

The 5G messaging product Version 2.0 is an intelligent and all-in-one message-marketing cloud platform ("5G MMCP"). This comprehensive and integrated message-marketing platform includes messaging channels, different industry and business templates, marketing tools and analytics builders. Relying on the operator's SMS channel and information flow on the internet, the message-marketing cloud platform aims to unify customer and prospect marketing signals in a single view with functions like precise SaaS value-added services, data monetization and message-marketing. By leveraging big data and artificial intelligence technology, the platform uses real-time data-driven insights and targeted 5G messaging to engage, convert, and nurture buyer relationships.

"So far, following telecom operators' guidelines for the 5G messaging industry, our team has completed the development of Chatbot applications in the industries such as finance, e-commerce, logistics, catering and tourism. In terms of business development, the company has been authorized to develop 5G messaging Content Security Policy for some customers from industries such as logistics, tourism and catering," said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. " We'll focus on 5G messaging product and continue to upgrade our smart business solutions to assist SMEs with digital transformation."

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements.

