The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 21
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 20 April 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 20 April 2021 114.41p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 112.89p per ordinary share
21 April 2021
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
