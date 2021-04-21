FactMR: Perceived Health Benefits of Tahini Stoking Use in Middle Eastern Cuisines: Fact.MR

Suring popularity of tahini in Western countries among consumers has resulted in increasing use in various cuisines and food products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Fact.MR: Increasing demand for Mediterranean and Persian food among consumers is increasing the consumption for tahini, especially as dip or spread. The global tahini market is projected to grow at a steady pace of 4.7% CAGR to reach valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn through 2026, evaluates Fact.MR.

Increasing demand for healthy food and rising popularity of Middle Eastern cuisines among consumers across the globe have bolstered the demand for tahini. Health benefits such as detoxification, helping weight loss, and others are aiding the consumption of tahini across Canada, Spain, India, and the United States. Also, the preference towards healthy and flavored foods among millennials has induced potential demand for tahini.

Moreover, increasing use of tahini in various food domains such as bakery, smoothies, and ice-creams in countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico and many others is expected to complement the demand for tahini as a result fuelling the growth of tahini market.

"Market players are focusing on product innovation to launch tahini in a wide range such as tahini bars, tahini paste and dip, and others in order to maintain their position in the industry," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

United States is expected to lead the North American tahini market through 2021

Burgeoning demand from Israel and other GCC countries to make Middle East and Africa the most lucrative tahini market

Wide usage of hulled seeds in tahini production to make the segment lucrative through 2021 & beyond

In terms of application, dips and spreads are dominating the segment

Conventional retail segment is the primary distribution channel prevailing over other domains

Prominent Drivers

Higher demand for spreads and nut butter is providing stimulus for tahini market

Significant increase in consumer preference for tahini in various food items such as salads, sports drinks and as a healthy breakfast food is driving the demand

Rising popularity of authentic middle eastern cuisine in hotel industry is propelling the market growth

Key Restraints

Easy availability of substitutes with low cost is likely to hamper the growth of tahini market

Fluctuations in the raw materials prices is expected to restrict the demand

Competitive Landscape

Dipasa, Sunshine International Foods Inc., Kevala International LLC., Joyva Corp., Halwani Bros Co., Mounir Bissat Factories, Ghandour & Sons, El Rashidi El Mizan and other public as well as few private players are profiled by Fact.MR. Key players are focusing on product innovation such as ready-to-use tahini and bottled sesame tahini to cater the demand from consumers to maintain the competitive edge in the industry.

For instance, a couple years back in 2018, a leading food brand Soom Foods launched tahini squeeze packets for on-the-go snacking to extend its product line with new squeeze. The product contains mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids to cater the dietary needs of consumers.

Also, in 2018, Kayco, manufacturers and supplier of kosher foods, announced two additions to its sesame brand: Tahini Snack Bars and Tahini Squeeze and Serve, which is a gluten free brand.

Furthermore, on May 20th 2020, Sabra Dipping Company LLC, announced to grow its unique Tahini-grade sesame seeds in United States.

More Valuable Insights on Tahini Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR provides an incisive coverage on the global tahini market for the forecast period 2017-2026. The study offer detailed insights on the tahini market trends, growth and opportunities. To gain a better perspective, the market is segmented on the basis of sesame seed type (hulled and unhulled), product type (natural, whole, seasoned, and organic), application (sauces & soups, coffee substitutes, dips & spreads, nut & sweets, jams, jellies & preserves, mixed spices & seasonings, and other applications), distribution channel (modern trade, conventional retail, HORECA, online stores, and other distribution channel), and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which product type will be the most lucrative segment for tahini market?

What will be the future outlook for tahini market over the forecast period?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the tahini market?

Which region is likely to dominate the tahini market?

Which are the prominent players operating in the tahini market?

