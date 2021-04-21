Caliber Corporate Advisers Scales with Key Hires, Marks Strong First Quarter

O'Dwyers-ranked top financial public relations firm makes strategic hires

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Caliber Corporate Advisers today announced four key hires appointed in the first quarter of 2021 that bring vast experience in integrated communications and creative storytelling across financial services, fintech, insurtech and proptech, reflective of the firm's momentum during this period.

Kyle W. Kempf, named senior director, joins from Green Century Capital Management, and brings 15 years of experience in communications, advocacy and government relations in both the public and private sectors. Heather Valle assumes the role of account manager, and Philipp Jago takes on the role of senior account executive. Valle and Jago are responsible for executing media relations and social media campaigns, having worked with a variety of clients across financial services, insurance and fintech. In addition, David Yaghutiel joins as an account executive with experience securing media opportunities in the financial, technology, and cybersecurity spaces.

In the second half of 2020, Caliber also announced a series of internal promotions to team members who excelled in their roles and exemplified our culture of leadership in their support to their team and clients.

These appointments come on the heels of Caliber's ranking as the 16th largest financial PR firm according to O'Dwyers, with revenue growth of 83 percent over the past two years.

"We couldn't achieve this growth without our greatest asset - our people," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, president of Caliber. "We've had a strong start to 2021, driven by our talented team who are dedicated to their craft and superior client service, and strategic hires will only continue to enrich our culture and drive our momentum. We are thrilled to welcome aboard Kyle, Heather, Philipp and David, four individuals with a wealth of experience across communications and finance."

Caliber, recently ranked #139 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals prestigious list of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies, had a momentous start to 2021, exceeding revenue goals and cultivating an impressive new business pipeline. The firm continues to deepen its focus on providing strategic public relations, content marketing, social media, and digital marketing counsel to next-generation companies within financial services and fintech. As Caliber matures current client relationships and establishes new ones, hiring talented professionals and providing career development opportunities for current colleagues remains a top priority.

"Last year was challenging for many industries, but we are fortunate to have weathered the storm with our colleagues and clients, serving relentlessly as a supportive partner," said Harvey Hudes, CEO of Caliber. "To nurture our momentum, we plan to uphold an unwavering dedication to providing best-in-class services to financial services, fintech, insurtech and proptech clients, and honor to fulfill a rewarding professional experience for our colleagues."

About Caliber Corporate Advisers:

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to industry leading and rising entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (fintech, insurtech, proptech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of public relations, content marketing, social media, digital marketing and intelligence. Learn more: www.calibercorporateadvisers.com

