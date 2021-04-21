Shareholders of Molecular Partners AG Approve all Board Proposals at the Annual General Meeting; Agnete Fredriksen and Dominik Höchli Elected New Board Members

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / At today's AGM of Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, the shareholders of the company approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors with a very large majority.

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and in line with the applicable Swiss regulation, this year's Annual General Meeting was conducted solely by voting through the independent proxy and without physical attendance of shareholders.

The shareholders of the company elected Agnete Fredriksen and Dominik Höchli as new members of the Board of Directors of Molecular Partners. Both new board members were determined to be independent and add deep scientific and business expertise in immunotherapy, oncology and infectious disease as well as extensive know-how in clinical affairs and marketing to the company, respectively.

The election of the two new board members coincided with the departure of Gwen Fyfe following her wish not to stand for re-election at today's Annual General Meeting.

Bill Burns, Steven H. Holtzman, Sandip Kapadia, Michael Vasconcelles, Vito J. Palombella and Patrick Amstutz were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office until the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Bill Burns was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders further re-elected the three proposed members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee - Bill Burns, Steven H. Holtzman and Michael Vasconcelles.

"As we warmly welcome our two new Board members, together with my fellow Board members, we wish to express our deep gratitude for Gwen's invaluable contributions and commitment to our company during her years of service," commented Bill Burns on the evolution of the Board of Directors.

KPMG AG Zurich was re-elected as the Group's statutory auditors for the financial year 2021 and Anwaltskanzlei Keller KLG, Zurich, elected as the independent proxy for a term of office until the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders of the company renewed the authorization of the Board of Directors of Molecular Partners AG to increase the share capital of the company within a period of two years. The Annual General Meeting approved all (binding) motions regarding compensation of the Board of Directors and the Management Board. Further, the shareholders of Molecular Partners AG approved the annual report and the annual financial statements for the financial year 2020, the appropriation of the 2020 results, the appropriation of reserves, as well as the compensation report (in a consultative vote). The Board of Directors and the Management Board were granted discharge for the financial year 2020.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information see www.molecularpartners.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

