GaN Systems Accelerates Momentum With Unprecedented Customer Growth

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power transistor chips (electronics), today announced accelerated momentum and customer growth signaling mainstream adoption of GaN technology to meet rapid growth of data and energy demands across key industries. Over the past year, GaN Systems has demonstrated strong market leadership with significant customer growth and innovative power system design applications which remove the limitations of legacy silicon by utilizing GaN technology to design the near future of lighter, smaller, lower cost and more efficient power systems.

According to industry analyst firm Yole Développement, GaN is disrupting a 50-billion-dollar semiconductor market. Gallium nitride is rapidly becoming a de-facto solution for corporations in rapidly growing categories including automotive (EV), chargers and AC adapters, data centers and renewables. This increase in market sector momentum follows GaN Systems' recent two announcements of shipping their 20 Millionth GaN transistor as well as the company's news that its factory partners are on schedule to complete a 40X capacity expansion in 2021 to meet increasing demand across various industries for power supply for electric vehicles (EV), data center, telecom, AC fast charger, automotive LiDAR and wireless power.

Siemens, a global Fortune 100 company focusing on digitalization, electrification and automation for the process and manufacturing industries, and is a leader in power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure, and distributed energy systems, has moved from using silicon semiconductors to GaN for its new generation of Siemens converters. Stated Andreas Gröger of the Siemens Technology department, "GaN permits entirely new applications, and this challenge brought about a breakthrough in drive technology."

"We are proud that top companies from the Fortune 500 to hyper-growth startups have selected GaN Systems as their power semiconductor product of choice," said Jim Witham, CEO and Co-Founder of GaN Systems. "Our rapid growth is the result of our leading position in the power transistor space. Through our relentless focus on customer success, exceptional reliability and product innovation, we have become a trusted standard for global brands."

Business Growth in 2020: The company accelerated its growth, working with companies worldwide including Siemens, Canoo, BrightLoop, Marelli, Teledyne and Phillips. In addition, GaN Systems grew its headcount by more than 10 percent globally.

Recognized Innovation: GaN Systems continues to define the market adding new products and solutions to its growing portfolio and demonstrating market leadership with its launch of new automotive products which meet the AutoQual+ qualification requirements. Additionally, application solutions, such as the EZDrive circuit to eliminate the cost of double-driver solutions is another offering added to their portfolio.

Sustainability Impact: The use of GaN technology delivers lower system costs and significant energy reduction through smaller, more efficient power systems.

Automotive: GaN technology can save EV auto manufacturers $1.1 billion in lower materials and battery costs, increase driving range (km) by 6%, and reduce CO2 emissions by 5%. With twelve million EVs projected to be sold in 2025, the power efficiencies from GaN technology could power the electricity requirements for 10 million homes for one year.

Data Centers: GaN technology can reduce energy costs by $461 million per year for a single data center operator. With data residing in our data centers coming from 8 to 30 billion connected devices all over the world and about a 10 percent increase in data center growth expected in the next year, the need to change data center economics through power supply design has never been more apparent.

