AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Announces Renewed Push into European Market with Appointment of Industry Veteran, Wolfgang Stindl, as Director of Sales & Business Development (Europe)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce the hiring of Wolfgang Stindl, a senior interactive and digital media business development professional with more than 25 years of experience to help establish and develop AMPD's presence in the European market. Mr. Stindl will be representing AMPD's high-performance computing at the edge solutions as Director of Sales & Business Development (Europe). AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications including cutting-edge digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research.

Mr. Stindl brings a wealth of in-depth knowledge of the digital media vertical from both a creative and financing perspective. Most recently, he served as Business Development Director at iVentureCapital, a digital-first investment group, and Senior Account Manager at Remote Control Productions, one of Europe's biggest games industry conglomerates, with managerial responsibility for five game development studios around the world.

"I am excited to be representing AMPD in the European marketplace and beyond," commented Mr. Stindl. "As the market for digital media content creation continues to grow, and the associated technical requirements become ever more demanding, the team at AMPD's decades of experience providing cutting-edge technical solutions to digital media companies caters to the needs of my network of friends and colleagues throughout the industry."

Mr. Stindl joins AMPD board director, Mr. Markus Windelen, as part of AMPD's European representation.

Mr. Windelen is also a digital media professional with more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles. He recently joined Nordisk Games, an equity venture fund that makes investments in European game development studios with a current portfolio of eight games companies, as a Partner and Director of Operations. Prior to joining Nordisk Games, Mr. Windelen held senior roles at Six Foot Europe, Gameforge, dtp entertainment, and Atari.

"AMPD continues to be thrilled to attract top tier talent such as Wolfgang and Markus to our team," said Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD. "We see this as confirmation that AMPD has a compelling set of technical and infrastructure offerings to the modern digital media industry, along with the expertise and track record to cater to the specific requirements of each project."

AMPD is currently evaluating several European locations for the planned expansion of its High-Performance Computing at the Edge offering during 2021 to service certain anticipated deals that are in late stages of development within the AMPD pipeline.

As in North America, clusters of games and digital media companies are also experiencing growth in several European cities. For example, the Made in Dagenham Film Studios project, recently announced as the largest film campus in London, UK, is set to generate over 1200 jobs, with a key focus on virtual production and real-time production technologies.

AMPD's technological expertise across animation, visual effects, and video game development means that it is well positioned to cater to the infrastructure requirements of these kinds of clusters.

Working with tech giants such as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) enables AMPD to design state-of-the-art systems specifically capable of handling new types of compute workloads.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

