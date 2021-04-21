System4 Technologies GmbH: Universal Therapy Device For COVID-19, COVID-19 Mutations, and Other Virus Variants Unveiled

Initial off-label-use applications with a special plasma design are promising.

Possible use in intensive care medicine and treatment of long COVID.

Planned large-scale study on universal use against coronaviruses and other RNA viruses.

BAD ZWISCHENAHN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / The life science company System4 Technologies GmbH has developed a new therapy device for the treatment of Covid patients.

The device, named PI-RNA, is designed to enable universal and fast deactivation of coronaviruses and influenza viruses, their mutations and new variants by means of

a special cold atmospheric plasma procedure. "The so-called CAP (Cold Atmospheric Plasma) - technology transfers electrostatically atmospheric anions, in high numbers and densities, into and around the body of the patient. This is achieved through a

newly developed plasma design and transfer procedure that we have developed in the past eight months", says Ilir Guslo, Managing Director of System4 Technologies GmbH. "The atmospheric anions, which are transferred in a gentle and non-invasive manner, contain reactive electrons that are presumed to interact with all variants of the coronavirus and influenza viruses, and inactivate them", states Guslo further.

In the scientific hypothesis, the anions group around the spike proteins of the virus. This accumulation of ions around the spike proteins causes highly reactive hydroxyl radicals (OH·) to form. These react with the spike proteins and withdraw hydrogen

from them, whereby water (H2O) is formed from the hydroxyl radicals (OH·) and the hydrogen (H). The loss of hydrogen damages the spike proteins, rendering them incapable of infecting human cells. The PI-RNA device is intended for use in intensive care medicine to achieve a significant reduction of the viral load in the lungs, mouth and pharynx, and to support a fast regeneration of the patient. The developers also envisage effective post-therapeutic use of the device for the treatment of late symptoms of COVID-19, also known as long COVID. Research into the use of cold atmospheric plasma on coronaviruses has been conducted for a considerable time at the Max Planck Institute and the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine.

However, before PI-RNA can be used, the hypothesis and promising initial indications from off-label-use applications in Hungary must be confirmed and scientifically verified by a two-phase double-blind study.

"Together with a highly respected clinical research partner, we are planning to start the phase I clinical study in mid-2021, to run simultaneously at three national and international sites", says Dr Benjamin Seibt, of Genomics, scientific partner of the project.

Due to the dynamic development of potentially harmful Sars-CoV-2 mutations and new variants, worldwide focus has shifted to universal active agents and therapies to fight the pandemic and for the post-pandemic period.

System4 Technologies is hoping to produce swift results and solutions, thereby contributing toward a universal virus therapy.

System4 Technologies GmbH is a life science company that develops biophysical technologies, applications, and products in the field of regenerative medicine.

It was founded in 2008 and is jointly headed by Dipl.-Oec. Ilir Guslo and Dr. rer. nat. Heiko de Vries.

