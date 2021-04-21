Prima Solutions: KBC Group Re Migrates Its Reinsurance Management to the Prima XL Cloud Platform

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / KBC Group Re, a Luxembourg-based reinsurance company and a subsidiary of the Belgian group KBC, has just migrated to the cloud-based version of Prima XL to further optimize its assumed and retrocession reinsurance business.

A user of Prima XL (formerly WebXL) since 2004, KBC Group Re chose the latest version of Prima XL for its cloud services, regular updates, and time savings thanks to its usability and simplified navigation. The move to the cloud is part of KBC Group Re's growing digitalization and a testament to the company's 15 years of trust in Prima Solutions.

KBC Group Re is a subsidiary of KBC Insurance specializing in protecting the group's banking and insurance entities. The company manages roughly 100 assumed and retrocession contracts spanning many lines of reinsurance activities, including automobile liability, general liability, banking, professional liability, cyber, fire, and natural disasters.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Prima Solutions over the years. We have an excellent relationship with the teams at Prima Solutions, and we know we can count on them to support us in our projects. The pandemic has strengthened and accelerated our overall strategy for transforming the company," says Ivo Bauwens, CEO of KBC Group Re.

The cloud has also been a strategic focus for Prima Solutions since 2018.

"KBC Group Re's move to the cloud version of our reinsurance platform is part of the plan to migrate all of our customers to the cloud. With this new version, our clients get frequent, easy updates and ongoing improvements in terms of cloud features and services. They are confident that they are working with one of the most up-to-date versions of our software," says Julien Victor, CEO of Prima Solutions.

"This project comes on the heels of our recent successes in the London market and in the USA. All of these success stories demonstrate that our cloud-based reinsurance management platform is mature and perfectly suited to insurers and reinsurers of all sizes and industries."

About KBC Group Re

About Prima Solutions

A leading French insurtech group and a key player in insurance in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, Prima Solutions publishes software for insurance and reinsurance professionals, covering all of the sector's business processes, including life and health insurance (for groups and individuals), non-life insurance, reinsurance, regulatory compliance, and analysis (predictive simulations and actuarial calculations).

The group serves more than 300 customers and works with a global network of partners. We help insurance companies go digital more quickly through our highly configurable, modular, and cloud-based all-web software platform. www.prima-solutions.com

About Prima Solutions USA

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Prima-Solutions USA is the Group's North American division. U.S. clients include Progressive, Encova, USAA, AXA, FBL, Fortitude Re and Genpact.

