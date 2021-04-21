Kirk Law Firm Discusses the Effects of House Bill 19 in Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / According to the Texas Department of Transportation, motorists on the state's roadways are involved in accidents resulting in more than 3,000 deaths and more than 15,000 serious injuries annually. These numbers place Texas firmly in contention among those states reporting the most car accidents and vehicular deaths.

But things may be about to take a turn from bad to worse if Texas House Bill 19 is passed, according to Kirk Law Firm, PLLC. Kirk Law Firm explains that the bill, which would go into effect September 1, 2021, aims to hide the liability of the company that owns the commercial vehicle that caused a motor vehicle accident, behind their employee, driver.

What Texas House Bill 19 Could Mean for Texas Motorists

Accidents involving commercial vehicles, such as big rigs and semis, often cause significant damage that results in serious injury and even death. According to Kirk Law Firm, those impacted by such accidents, including the victim and the victim's family, often, rightfully seek financial relief and justice in the form of a lawsuit.

What Texas House Bill 19 does is shield the liability of the company, employer of the trucker behind the individual driver manning the vehicle. The bill would prevent the claimant from naming, or mentioning, the company who owns the vehicle, and employs the driver, in the first phase of the trial. A jury is less likely to award proper damages if they believe that a single truck driver will have to pay them rather than a company who has large insurance policies for that very purpose. In effect, this bill could limit the damages awarded to those injured in a commercial vehicle accident because the jury would be misled into believing an individual rather than the responsible company is solely responsible.

Kirk Law Firm is no stranger to personal injury cases involving commercial vehicles. They know first-hand the type of financial, emotional, and physical damage that can be left in the wake of an accident. Families with loved ones lucky enough to survive the crash are often inundated with mounting medical bills, loss of income, and more. For some, their lives will never be the same as it was prior to the accident.

If Texas House Bill 19 were to pass, victims and families of victims would be limited in their ability to file suit against negligent trucking companies. The bill would place a large obstacle in the way of holding those responsible accountable and to getting the victims the compensation they deserve.

Growing Concern for an Already High Risk

When it comes to the number of accidents involving large commercial trucks, Texas led the country between 2016-2020. Worse yet, this trend seems to be growing with no signs of slowing down.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, big rig accidents resulting in deaths in Texas skyrocketed 108% between 2009-2019, jumping from 318 to 652 per year.

Given the potential outcome of the proposed legislation, Bill 19 is a looming cloud over Texas roadways.

Rights of Auto Accident Victims in Texas

As a leading personal injury law firm in Texas, Kirk Law Firm has dedicated its practice to helping personal injury victims and the families of victims get the justice and compensation they deserve.

Those involved in commercial vehicle accidents in Texas, may be entitled to seek compensation for damages and injuries sustained. Under Texas laws, a negligent party found at fault for a motor vehicle accident may be liable for the damages they cause.

Compensation May Be Claimed for:

? Pain and suffering

? Medical bills

? Physical therapy and rehabilitation

? Therapy (psychologist or psychiatrist)

? Lost wages (past, present, and future)

? Lost future earning potential

? Physical impairment

? Physical disfigurement

? Loss of consortium (change to the marriage and family relationships)

The Role of an Auto Accident Attorney

An auto accident or personal injury attorney, such as those at Kirk Law Firm, PLLC, champions the cases of victims who have been injured as the result of the actions of a negligent party. In the case of trucking accidents, this could be a trucking company that failed to properly maintain its fleet of vehicles, directly contributing to or causing the crash.

Auto accident attorneys act as an advocate and voice for the victim, fighting 'big insurance' and filing a claim aimed at seeking out the maximum compensation they can achieve for their clients. They handle everything from investigations and discovering evidence, to negotiations and trials if the case goes to court.

In the aftermath of a truck accident, many victims and families feel overwhelmed without knowing where to turn for support and assistance. A personal injury attorney acts as an extension of their support system, advocating and fighting for those victims so that they can focus on what matters the most; recovery.

