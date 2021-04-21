Dept and BASIC Receive 16 Webby Nominations

AMSTERDAM / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Today, the 25th Annual Webby Awards announced its nominees. Digital agency Dept and BASIC®, who recently became part of Dept , received 16 nominations for their work for Google, Patagonia, Steelseries, GANNI, Van Gogh Museum, Honig, Muuto and Furrion. Thirteen additional client projects earned the distinction of Webby Honoree.

"Nominees like Dept and BASIC® are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,500 entries we received this year."

The best-in-class e-commerce platform for Patagonia received an impressive three nominations in the Websites and Mobile Sites category for Best Practices , Fashion & Beauty and Shopping .

The work co-created with Google around the Google Store was nominated twice in the Websites and Mobile Sites category for Features & Design: Best User Experience and Best Mobile Visual Design: Function .

Two projects that were launched during COVID-19 received nominations within the Virtual & Remote category: the interactive digital showroom crafted for GANNI in Fashion & Retail , and Honig's 'Live Eet'-campaign for the Dutch Foodbanks within the Brand or Partner Experience category.

The full-funnel media strategy for gaming equipment manufacturer SteelSeries that led to 324% revenue growth YoY has been selected as a nominee in the Advertising, Media & PR category for Best Growth Strategy . Global furniture retailer Muuto was nominated in the Websites and Mobile Sites category for Shopping for its brand new digital platform for B2B and B2C customers. The Van Gogh website , created together with Q42, was nominated in the Websites and Mobile Sites category for Cultural Institutions . Lastly, the direct-to-consumer rebrand for the leading outdoor electronics company Furrion was nominated for Best Mobile Visual Design .

Two BASIC® culture projects, Crafted, a cultural initiative to celebrate diversity and unite creators, and MOVES, which provides an in-depth look into imagining, designing and developing the new office, are nominated five times for Best Mobile Visual Design , Corporate Social Responsibility , Best User Interface , Professional Services & Self-Promotion and Best Visual Design .

Additional Dept and BASIC® client honorees:

Bol.com Crafting the perfect Christmas campaign in Advertising, Media & PR: Integrated Campaign ( Official Listing )

Crafting the perfect Christmas campaign in Advertising, Media & PR: Integrated Campaign ( ) Desktop Metal in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Mobile User Interface ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Mobile User Interface ( ) Silver Oak in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Responsive/Adaptive Design for Mobile ( Official Listing ) Best User Interface ( Official Listing ) and Best Practices ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Responsive/Adaptive Design for Mobile ( ) Best User Interface ( ) and Best Practices ( ) Futuremood in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Visual Design - Aesthetic ( Official Listing ) and Best Mobile Visual Design - Aesthetic ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Visual Design - Aesthetic ( ) and Best Mobile Visual Design - Aesthetic ( ) Design Within Reach in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best User Experience ( Official Listing ) and Best Navigation/Structure ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best User Experience ( ) and Best Navigation/Structure ( ) Google Store in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Visual Design - Function ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Visual Design - Function ( ) Google Pixel 5 Launch Page in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Visual Design - Aesthetic ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Visual Design - Aesthetic ( ) Google Nest Audio Launch Page in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics ( Official Listing )

in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics ( ) KFC.com in Websites and Mobile Sites: Best Mobile User Interface ( Official Listing )

