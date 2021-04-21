Featured on the Inaugural Global Inclusion Index in 11 countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and the United Kingdom

Recognizes Baxter's efforts and commitment to Transparency and Demographics, Best Practices in Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, and Corporate Culture and Accountability

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, announced today that it has been recognized by the Global Inclusion Index in 11 countries for its inclusion efforts. Baxter Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and the UK earned spots on the inaugural Index. The recognition is presented by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), the company that produces the U.S.-based Inclusion Index of which Baxter has also been named. The new Global Inclusion Index assesses corporate efforts at hiring and promoting women, with the ability to measure other underrepresented groups on a country-specific basis; creating inclusive cultures; and holding country leaders and managers accountable for results. Baxter was recognized in all countries for which it applied.

"We are honored to be on the inaugural Global Inclusion Index list," said Jeanne Mason, senior vice president, Human Resources. "It highlights our relentless efforts to be an inclusive company where all employees can feel safe to bring their authentic selves to work every day across the world; it is an important component of being a best place to work."

Baxter's region and country leaders build on Baxter's global diversity and inclusion goals by creating a diverse and inclusive environment in a manner that aligns with local needs and cultures.

"Moving more women into leadership positions in Europe is a priority. Each of Baxter's 21 European business leaders sponsor at least one woman in the company, advocating for responsibilities that will position sponsees to grow and excel professionally," says Andrew Goldney, vice president, Medication Delivery and Pharmaceuticals in Western Europe and head of the Regional Inclusion Diversity Council. "We are seeing our efforts make an impact and help women progress their careers at Baxter."

Baxter has been recognized by multiple organizations for its diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices. The company continues to be featured on Forbes' 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' and 'America's Best Employers for Women' list. Baxter is also a Seramount (Working Mother) 100 Best Company, a Best Company for Dads and one of The Top Companies for Executive Women. Baxter has consistently received a top score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index and has secured a top 10% spot on both the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index and the Disability Equality Index. Additionally, the company has received numerous regional and country-specific recognitions across the globe. More information on Baxter's global D&I work can be found here.

Seramount's Global Survey included 30 questions dealing with women's demographics and best practices in hiring and advancement, including diverse interview slates, mentoring and sponsorship, local Diversity, Equity Inclusion (DE&I) structure, and accountability measures by the in-country CEO or country head. The only common demographic measured everywhere is gender, although other demographics increasingly are assessed in specific countries, especially age and disability. Companies were invited to apply in each of these 15 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Venezuela and the United Kingdom. They did not have to apply in every country, but to qualify for the index in each country, the company needed a score of 60 percent.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional-services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. For four decades, our qualitative and quantitative metrics on the employee experience have empowered clients to realize the business benefits of an inclusive workplace. We advise organizations with actionable insights, data-powered solutions, and inspiring events that provide a guide to setting new culture standards in an ever-changing landscape.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

