WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 10,815 shares awarded d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 10,815shares awarded

£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH



GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 6,849 shares awarded £2.64 3,294 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 6,849shares awarded

3,294sharessold at £2.64 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 5,680 shares awarded £2.64 2,732 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 5,680shares awarded

2,732sharessold at £2.64 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL COLLINS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 1,857 shares awarded £2.64 893 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 1,857shares awarded

893sharessold at £2.64 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 2,272 shares awarded £2.64 1,092 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 2,272shares awarded

1,092sharessold at £2.64 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY,

ENVIRONMENT ANDSUSTAINABILITY



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 1,372 shares awarded £2.64 407 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 1,372shares awarded

407sharessold at £2.64 e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-20 f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them