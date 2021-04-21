WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 21
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|10,815shares awarded
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|6,849shares awarded
3,294sharessold at £2.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVE STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|5,680shares awarded
2,732sharessold at £2.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MICHAEL COLLINS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1,857shares awarded
893sharessold at £2.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|SUE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|2,272shares awarded
1,092sharessold at £2.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY,
ENVIRONMENT ANDSUSTAINABILITY
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1,372shares awarded
407sharessold at £2.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2019 - 2020 PURCHASE PERIOD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 2,567shares awarded
762sharessold at £2.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-20
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE