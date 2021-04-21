Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
21.04.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Twiik AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (178/21)

Listing of Twiik AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Twiik AB (publ), company registration
number 556947-7788, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that Twiik AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be May 19, 2021. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 4 081 200 shares.



Shares



Short name:               TWIIK          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6 712 876        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015797352      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             223174         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556947-7788       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------







Equity rights





Short name:               TWIIK TO 1        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warants to be listed: 657 919          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                  SE0015948708       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                  1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:           4 May 2022 - 25 May 2022 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:           SEK 7,90         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:            23 May 2022        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              223175          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8     
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK            
-------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46113230732.
