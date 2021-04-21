Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") (TSXV:SM) is pleased to announce an update on its 100% owned Tepic Silver-Gold Project (the "Project"). The Tepic Silver Gold Project hosts low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization lying within the Sierra Madre Geologic Province. Significant expenditures in exploration and engineering were completed by previous operators.

Tepic Gold-Silver Project

Sierra Madre's Tepic Silver-Gold Project lies 22 kilometres southeast of the city of Tepic, Nayarit State, Mexico. The Project has seen a significant amount of previous exploration and drilling which is detailed in a Technical Report titled Technical Report on the Tepic Property, dated March 29, 2021 and available on SEDAR. The Company initiated exploration activities in late 2020.

Exploration and Property Development Team

Sierra Madre has hired Luis Saenz as Director of Exploration and Development. Luiz has 31 years of experience and worked closely with the company's COO Greg Liller on the exploration and development of the Magistral Mine (part of McEwen Gold's El Gallo Mine Complex), the exploration, development, construction, and early production phases of both the open pit and underground mines at Ocampo (sold to Frisco for $750 million) and the expansion project for the La Guitarra mine (sold to First Majestic for $125 million). Luis has extensive contacts throughout the Mexican mining industry and more recently was Subdirector of Exploration and Special Projects for Minera Frisco.

Luis has put together a team of senior geologists for the Company with +90 years of exploration and project development experience. They are backed up by a support group of computer literate junior geologists with excellent field skills, along with field technicians and administrative personnel.

Comprehensive Project Mapping

The senior geologists have begun a phased project wide mapping program. This program began with the core area which was the focus of previous drilling, as well as small scale historical mining activity. Field work has now expanded to include mapping to the west and north and additionally on the eastside of the Project. Preliminary indications are the hydrothermal system responsible for the silver and gold mineralization is more extensive than previously known.

Topographic Map and Satellite Imagery

Real time Satellite Imagery was captured in the final weeks of November 2020 following the placement of survey control points on the ground. The Orthophoto imagery and topography maps, which include topographic contour lines with ± 30-centimeter accuracy, were delivered the end of December. These detailed maps provide an invaluable toll for accurately locating and plotting previous drill holes, historical mining works, and outcropping veins and mineralized structures which has already led to updated interpretations and the identification of previously undocumented zones and targets.

Historic Data Compilation

Incorporation of historic data, including the majority of the 31,000 metres of drill core, into Sierra Madre's GIS data base began in January 2021. An inventory of the historic core has been completed and a photographic library of all core is underway.

The core photos will be valuable in planning and executing the upcoming reverse circulation drilling program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director and Vice President of Exploration of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic Property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic Property to determine whether it contains commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

