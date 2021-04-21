DGAP-News: Gulftainer / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gulftainer: Four tech start-up winners set to transform the ports and logistics sector by piloting projects with Gulftainer



21.04.2021 / 16:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Four tech start-up winners set to transform the ports and logistics sector by piloting projects with Gulftainer



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 21, 2021: Four tech start-ups from three countries are leading breakthrough work to transform the ports and logistics sector by piloting projects with Gulftainer (www.Gulftainer.com).

eYard, Morpheus Networks, Throughput, and Zainar, have emerged as winners of Gulftainer's Future of Ports 2021, which saw more than 2,000 applicants from over 200 cities vie to create disruptive technology that will reshape the sector.



ZaiNar is an innovative application that enables real-time 3D location with sub-meter precision designed to transform how ports manage operations and assets. The company is developing next generation wireless radio location tracking technologies for mobile and IoT applications that provide enterprises with data needed to remain competitive.

eYard has won the AI category for leveraging the technology to analyze thousands of potential operational scenarios that can create unprecedented levels of efficiency for container terminals.

Throughput, the winner for Big Data solutions, uses existing data to rapidly optimize supply chains and address operational bottlenecks. It seeks to improve business outcomes for port operators and their customers using this powerful new tool.

Morpheus Networks, the winner of the blockchain category, offers a SaaS middleware platform that enables trusted and compliant data-sharing across the supply chain, unlocking broad opportunities to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

Commenting on the importance of the competition, Charles Menkhorst, CEO of Gulftainer, said: "Start-ups can deliver the key solutions that will address simple customer problems in their daily operations, and this is the best way to attract the attention of port operators. It does not have to be groundbreaking, but it must address their problems in the best possible way as the industry prefers evolution over revolution. We congratulate the winners for showcasing the most promising solutions and we look forward to seeing those technologies deliver the desired transformation across the industry."

Nikhil Sinha, CEO of OneValley, remarked: "As part of OneValley's mission to support entrepreneurs and accelerate and empower innovative start-ups globally, the Future of Ports is a great example of the exceptional talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship that thrives from all corners of the world."

To watch the grand finale event featuring the winning ideas, finalists, and other speakers, please visit FOP.Gulftainer.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Gulftainer.