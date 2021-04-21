London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets, announces it is exploring the development of a new LinkResPet CBD product to aid pets dealing with obesity and weight problems. The new tincture will promote fat loss and increase energy levels in animals.

Obesity and weight problems are an existing issue in people's lives, whether they hear about it or encounter it in their lives. However it is not exclusively a human problem, our pets are suffering too. Just in North America, approximately 25-30% of the general canine population is obese, with 40-45% of dogs aged 5-11 years old weighing in higher than normal. As with humans, the additional weight can increase the risks of health issues in the animals' lives - from a shortened life expectancy to problems like diabetes, kidney disease and arthritis - and owners whose pets carry additional weight are likely to see their pets' quality of life degrade.

On a mission to combat this, LinkResPet is exploring the development of a CBD solution to help obese and overweight pets get back to a healthy weight. Intended to be used as a supplement to a restricted calorie diet, the specialized weight-loss promoting product will have a CBD base and be 100% natural. Different ingredients are being considered but the end product will be aimed at helping metabolise fat and create further heat and energy.

Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Link Reservations Inc. commented: "Our main goal has always been to improve and maintain the quality of life of pets through natural solutions. Obesity is a problem that affects more than half of US pets and as such it is of high priority for us. We are researching the different options and aim to have a 100% natural product ready for production soon. It is a new venture for us, in that we are taking the benefits of CBD and advancing them through other functional ingredients to tackle specific pet health issues, and we are incredibly excited to see what the final product looks like. I look forward to updating our shareholders with any further developments as we reach each milestone in the product strategy."

LinkResPet already markets CBD products for dogs, cats and horses. Its sister brand, DailyLifeCBD offers CBD & functional mushroom wellness products for people.

The weight loss product is currently in research stage with the aim of launching later in the year.

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Link Reservations Inc.

400 Thames Valley Park Drive

Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 330 808 0897

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81183