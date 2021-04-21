EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 9 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 9: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 10: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.

Resolution 11: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 12: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 13: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 14: To adopt the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing articles of association of the Company.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Shares

For % Shares

Against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 12,298,009 83.00 2,518,702 17.00 191,277 Resolution 2 12,259,169 82.92 2,525,205 17.08 223,614 Resolution 3 14,819,351 100.00 0 0.00 188,637 Resolution 4 14,810,348 99.96 6,503 0.04 191,137 Resolution 5 14,817,788 99.99 1,563 0.01 188,637 Resolution 6 12,304,444 83.04 2,512,407 16.96 191,137 Resolution 7 8,389,795 67.11 4,111,545 32.89 2,506,648 Resolution 8 12,128,855 81.92 2,676,730 18.08 202,403 Resolution 9 14,789,410 99.86 20,278 0.14 198,300 Resolution 10 12,222,027 82.69 2,557,734 17.31 228,227 Resolution 11 12,224,724 82.71 2,555,037 17.29 228,227 Resolution 12 11,427,399 77.12 3,389,484 22.88 191,105 Resolution 13 12,266,165 99.66 42,342 0.34 2,699,481 Resolution 14 12,300,597 83.05 2,510,844 16.95 196,547

The Board would like to thank shareholders for their engagement with the resolutions passed at the AGM. The Board notes that:

Resolution 7 (to re-elect Mr Tulloch), which was an ordinary resolution, passed with a majority of less than 80% (receiving votes in favour of 67.11%); and



Resolution 12 (to sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share), which was an ordinary resolution, passed with a majority of less than 80% (receiving votes in favour of 77.12%).

The Board confirms that it will consult and engage with the relevant shareholders to understand and discuss their concerns with respect to these resolutions. In accordance with the provisions of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance (published in February 2019), an update will be provided within six months of the AGM.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com .

21 April 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF