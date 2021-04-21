Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.04.2021 | 16:52
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 21

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 9 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 9: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 10: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.

Resolution 11: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 12: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 13: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 14: To adopt the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing articles of association of the Company.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Shares
For		%Shares
Against		%Votes withheld
Resolution 112,298,00983.002,518,70217.00191,277
Resolution 212,259,16982.922,525,20517.08223,614
Resolution 314,819,351100.0000.00188,637
Resolution 414,810,34899.966,5030.04191,137
Resolution 514,817,78899.991,5630.01188,637
Resolution 612,304,44483.042,512,40716.96191,137
Resolution 78,389,79567.114,111,54532.892,506,648
Resolution 812,128,85581.922,676,73018.08202,403
Resolution 914,789,41099.8620,2780.14198,300
Resolution 1012,222,02782.692,557,73417.31228,227
Resolution 1112,224,72482.712,555,03717.29228,227
Resolution 1211,427,39977.123,389,48422.88191,105
Resolution 1312,266,16599.6642,3420.342,699,481
Resolution 1412,300,59783.052,510,84416.95196,547

The Board would like to thank shareholders for their engagement with the resolutions passed at the AGM. The Board notes that:

  • Resolution 7 (to re-elect Mr Tulloch), which was an ordinary resolution, passed with a majority of less than 80% (receiving votes in favour of 67.11%); and

  • Resolution 12 (to sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share), which was an ordinary resolution, passed with a majority of less than 80% (receiving votes in favour of 77.12%).

The Board confirms that it will consult and engage with the relevant shareholders to understand and discuss their concerns with respect to these resolutions. In accordance with the provisions of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance (published in February 2019), an update will be provided within six months of the AGM.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

21 April 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

