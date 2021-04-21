Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Danske Hypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (147/21)

The following bond loans issued by Danske Hypotek AB will be registered with new last trading dates from 2021-04-22. The change is made for technical reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and conditions. ISIN New last trading Day ---------------------------------- SE0010494716 2021-12-10 ---------------------------------- SE0010297085 2022-12-16 ---------------------------------- SE0011116474 2023-12-15 ---------------------------------- SE0012621852 2024-12-13 ---------------------------------- SE0013877214 2025-12-12 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB