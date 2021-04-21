Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der 17.000% Strippenzieher! Lässt er auch hier bald die Puppen tanzen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 16:53
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Danske Hypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (147/21)

The following bond loans issued by Danske Hypotek AB will be registered with
new last trading dates from 2021-04-22. The change is made for technical
reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and
conditions. 

ISIN     New last trading Day
----------------------------------
SE0010494716 2021-12-10     
----------------------------------
SE0010297085 2022-12-16     
----------------------------------
SE0011116474 2023-12-15     
----------------------------------
SE0012621852 2024-12-13     
----------------------------------
SE0013877214 2025-12-12     
----------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.