Sprayground Makes Its Way Into Summer By Launching Biggest Women's Accessories Collection To Date

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Sprayground, known as the most artistic and influential backpack and streetwear brands to come out of New York City, has launched its biggest women's line ever, aptly named the Boujee Collection, including 40 edgy and fashionable designs in six different styles.

Sprayground has set out to break the barriers between luggage functionality and high fashion since its innovative founder David Ben David launched his first range of avant-garde backpacks just over a decade ago. Combining elements of Miami graffiti, New York street style, and international streetwear aesthetic, Sprayground has fast become the only bags discerning urbanites will deign to be seen toting.

This collection includes never seen before designs and styles, specifically designed for women, including an array of tote bags, duffles, backpacks, purses, washbags, cross-body bags, lunch bags, and more, making sure its consumers turn up in style to every occasion.

Notoriously known for their uniquely designed and trendsetting backpacks, bags, and other on-the-go accessories, Sprayground made sure they followed suit with this collection. Each design showcases Sprayground's signature aesthetic as well as its collectible shark mouth art piece.

Designed with the female on-the-go in mind, this is the biggest collection for women to date from Sprayground. Each piece tastefully encompasses brand new and well-known Sprayground designs, including the 'Henny,' 'Checks in Camouflage,' 'Split Italia', and 'Paris vs. Florence' styles.

Sprayground allows you to make a statement without having to break the bank. They are a leading competitor in the streetwear scene with their high-quality and fashion-forward looks that are also affordable. With Summer fast approaching, this collection will surely make the perfect accessory to hit the streets in style, or better yet, the beach!

About Sprayground

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by DAVID BEN DAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel, and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear, and footwear, as well as starting a Music Label called Creative Outcasts. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All Product is made in limited runs and never produced again!

