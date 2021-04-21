Innovative and Eco-friendly Masks to Provide Silver Lining for Declining Consumer Face Mask Market

For face mask businesses to thrive in the post-COVID-19 era, manufacturers must develop masks with distinct product features, says Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global consumer face mask market finds that the mature market is likely to drop significantly as countries worldwide are gradually lifting face mask mandates with the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. As the threat of COVID-19 decreases, the total market of disposable face masks and non-disposable face masks is estimated to witness a negative compound annual growth rate of 39.8%, reaching $0.44 billion by 2025 from $5.6 billion in 2020. However, manufacturers' focus on producing innovative and eco-friendly masks to reduce health concerns such as pollution and flu exposure will drive the market, resulting in investments in anti-microbial technologies and nanotechnologies.

For further information on the analysis, The Global Consumer Face Mask Market to Decline Substantially Once Countries Remove Public Mask-Wearing Mandates, please visit: http://frost.ly/5lw

"Countries across the world will lift the face mask mandate once the pandemic is over, resulting in a significant decline in demand for consumer face masks," said Anjan Kumar Roy, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "For face mask businesses to thrive, manufacturers must develop masks with distinct product features such as anti-microbial properties and nanotech filters with adequate virus-size filtration."

Roy added: "The acceptance of disposable face masks in Europe and North Americais likely to decline significantly due to environmental concerns. As a result, the demand for non-disposable face masks is expected to spike in these parts of the world between 2021 and 2025. However, the affinity for disposable face masks in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the most extensive consumer base for face masks, is much higher due to their affordability. Further, with innovation in the non-disposable face mask segment, the eco-friendly mask will increase its adoption base throughout the globe."

Despite the declining market trend for consumer face masks, manufacturers can focus on the following to tap into growth prospects:

Consumer masks are quickly becoming a fashion statement . This provides manufacturers an opportunity to create product differentiation through customized features.

. This provides manufacturers an opportunity to create product differentiation through customized features. Governments will lift face mask mandates once the pandemic eases , manufacturers should introduce eco-friendly face masks with anti-microbial properties to ensure a sustainable future.

, manufacturers should introduce eco-friendly face masks with anti-microbial properties to ensure a sustainable future. Manufacturers should promote the regular use of face masks. Increasing awareness through social media and digital platforms will prepare the public for possible future pandemic events while helping ensure market sustainability.

The Global Consumer Face Mask Market to Decline Substantially Once Countries Remove Public Mask-Wearing Mandates is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

