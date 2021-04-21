HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE), the first publicly listed cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22 at 11:30AM EST. Interim CEO and Executive Chairman Frank Holmes will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 11:30AM Eastern Time (8:30AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40748

To watch HIVE's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continuously on the cloud. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

Contact:

Name: Darcy Daubaras

Email: info@hiveblockchain.com

