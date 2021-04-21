Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Stadshypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (148/21)

The following bond loans issued by Stadshypotek ABwill be registered with new
last trading dates from 2021-04-22. The change is made for technical reasons
and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and conditions. 

ISIN     New last trading
------------------------------
SE0008992515 2021-12-08   
------------------------------
SE0010441303 2023-05-25   
------------------------------
SE0011063015 2024-02-23   
------------------------------
SE0011643386 2024-11-26   
------------------------------
SE0012676690 2025-08-27   
------------------------------
SE0013882644 2026-05-25   
------------------------------
SE0011062892 2028-08-25   
------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
