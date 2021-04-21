Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Stadshypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds (148/21)

The following bond loans issued by Stadshypotek ABwill be registered with new last trading dates from 2021-04-22. The change is made for technical reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and conditions. ISIN New last trading ------------------------------ SE0008992515 2021-12-08 ------------------------------ SE0010441303 2023-05-25 ------------------------------ SE0011063015 2024-02-23 ------------------------------ SE0011643386 2024-11-26 ------------------------------ SE0012676690 2025-08-27 ------------------------------ SE0013882644 2026-05-25 ------------------------------ SE0011062892 2028-08-25 ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB