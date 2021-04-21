Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Nordea Hypotek AB 5532 on STO Mortgage Bonds (149/21)

The following bond loans issued by Nordea Hypotek AB 5532 will be registered with new last trading dates from 2021-04-22. The change is made for technical reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and conditions. ISIN New Last Trading Day ---------------------------------- SE0007897186 2021-05-19 ---------------------------------- SE0006991246 2022-04-08 ---------------------------------- SE0010442731 2023-09-20 ---------------------------------- SE0012230415 2024-09-18 ---------------------------------- SE0013358439 2026-09-16 ---------------------------------- SE0013358413 2025-09-17 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB