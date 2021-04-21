Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
Tradegate
21.04.21
08:41 Uhr
8,289 Euro
-0,071
-0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3398,43017:56
8,3488,42317:56
21.04.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date for bond loans issued by Nordea Hypotek AB 5532 on STO Mortgage Bonds (149/21)

The following bond loans issued by Nordea Hypotek AB 5532 will be registered
with new last trading dates from 2021-04-22. The change is made for technical
reasons and is not the result of any changes to the instruments' terms and
conditions. 

ISIN     New Last Trading Day
----------------------------------
SE0007897186 2021-05-19     
----------------------------------
SE0006991246 2022-04-08     
----------------------------------
SE0010442731 2023-09-20     
----------------------------------
SE0012230415 2024-09-18     
----------------------------------
SE0013358439 2026-09-16     
----------------------------------
SE0013358413 2025-09-17     
----------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, iss@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
