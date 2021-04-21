DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



21.04.2021 / 17:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





[2021/04/21]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)

Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:



Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-04-12 07:02:13.884219 B 11 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:26.095751 B 28.888 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:26.096102 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:26.121776 B 612 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:27.683716 B 3.217 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:38.952723 B 1.783 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:46.417528 B 32.106 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:47.664808 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:47.676989 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:53.607018 B 2.500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:03:53.607366 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:20.876383 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:20.888306 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.425061 B 26.941 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.425385 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.425426 B 453 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.443818 B 1.764 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.443856 B 3.236 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.660205 B 432 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:33.660517 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:34.927821 B 5.165 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:34.928134 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:34.937922 B 1.818 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:04:34.937964 B 1.585 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:05:20.660711 B 752 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:05:20.660830 B 1.749 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:05:20.661753 B 433 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:05:20.690545 B 618 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:05:20.690837 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:06:20.659117 B 296 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:06:20.659734 B 584 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:07:20.835511 B 287 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:11:29.307403 B 30.445 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:11:30.663229 B 1.231 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:12:20.657473 B 310 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:12:20.657840 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:12:43.094303 B 27.782 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:12:44.626135 B 3.802 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:14:28.218475 B 309 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:14:28.241569 B 284 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:16:35.981647 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:17:15.328000 B 63.019 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:51:15.445138 B 585 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:51:36.484759 B 1.162 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:55:59.042403 B 183 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:56:32.051527 B 166 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:57:09.038554 B 186 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:57:31.048193 B 50 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:57:51.043745 B 167 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:58:18.811543 B 452 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:58:19.555461 B 842 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:58:20.908995 B 152 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:58:49.038531 B 157 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:59:22.042616 B 173 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 07:59:57.475140 B 790 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:01:19.405916 B 229 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:01:21.043706 B 206 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:01:27.457643 B 671 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:03:18.034599 B 159 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:04:17.958768 B 669 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:12:16.005865 B 30.337 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:16:37.476843 B 803 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:19:10.341320 B 1.350 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:19:18.340211 B 548 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:19:57.475831 B 719 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:20:10.347671 B 1.147 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:20:13.161998 B 182 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:21:15.486365 B 594 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:22:28.886426 B 16 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:23:59.027134 B 154 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:28:17.474967 B 635 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:29:57.881518 B 751 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:29:59.483352 B 355 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:30:37.599269 B 2.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:31:36.522108 B 409 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:52:10.362387 B 1.437 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:53:41.029270 B 185 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:54:30.393124 B 235 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:54:45.278564 B 14.068 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:54:45.461041 B 159 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:55:55.447577 B 24.064 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:56:38.741545 B 21.711 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:56:38.741645 B 52 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:56:54.542989 B 9.069 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:57:10.338697 B 1.496 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 08:58:10.332033 B 1.749 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:00:53.054184 B 157 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:01:24.570595 B 657 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:01:37.475785 B 797 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:02:14.678463 B 650 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:02:31.027796 B 2.664 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:02:31.589661 B 850 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:04:16.155578 B 2.963 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:04:57.039883 B 178 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:06:29.058062 B 179 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:07:26.426858 B 182 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:09:31.632376 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:09:56.056087 B 168 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:09:57.475573 B 760 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:11:13.053744 B 183 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:11:54.582375 B 287 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:20:40.585029 B 57 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:21:09.146469 B 250 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:21:33.497409 B 44 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:22:09.601956 B 570 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:22:54.525617 B 155 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:25:13.774060 B 107 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:26:30.074215 B 159 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:26:31.293727 B 325 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:26:32.544447 B 515 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:26:34.294172 B 415 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:27:45.747965 B 234 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:32:13.975345 B 15 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:33:23.206811 B 237 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:33:45.621453 B 601 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:40:57.635654 B 106 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:48:05.206781 B 221 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:53:19.764376 B 225 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:53:49.818139 B 153 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:55:27.657558 B 604 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:56:54.061070 B 7 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:58:40.706928 B 198 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 09:58:57.053949 B 173 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 10:00:36.087036 B 155 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 10:01:22.054993 B 205 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 10:54:36.856623 B 692 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 10:56:53.626356 B 14 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:41.120066 B 14.614 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:41.120554 B 923 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:41.927101 B 620 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:41.927404 B 923 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:41.948796 B 826 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:41.949066 B 923 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:42.193725 B 3.088 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:42.194076 B 923 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:06:44.111863 B 192 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:07:29.513767 B 1.403 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:07:29.514108 B 565 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:08:29.528878 B 458 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:19:37.314816 B 564 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:19:45.451542 B 356 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:20:24.474814 B 447 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:22:04.474767 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:23:44.474364 B 340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:24:52.291240 B 239 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:25:24.475000 B 396 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:26:36.946835 B 1.743 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:27:04.474126 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:28:44.473081 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:30:24.468938 B 1.749 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:30:26.775913 B 298 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:30:55.843970 B 221 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:38:04.865249 B 425 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:38:44.474142 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:39:58.345408 B 575 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:40:24.483660 B 425 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:42:04.473192 B 321 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:42:04.473552 B 311 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:45:04.348170 B 417 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:45:24.474861 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:46:14.291278 B 634 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:47:04.474264 B 327 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:48:44.473605 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:49:43.359219 B 611 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:50:24.474968 B 340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:52:04.472783 B 311 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:53:44.474028 B 396 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:55:24.475338 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 13:57:04.475017 B 291 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:01:44.420168 B 665 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:04:45.353935 B 311 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:05:24.475666 B 340 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:07:04.473687 B 368 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:08:44.474489 B 316 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:10:24.474096 B 393 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:12:04.472875 B 311 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:13:44.474980 B 396 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:15:24.474180 B 351 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:17:04.473270 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:17:16.466023 B 95 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:21:16.409598 B 665 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:25:58.420779 B 631 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:32:51.455030 B 699 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:33:49.432393 B 310 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:50:57.533407 B 1.377 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:53:58.466583 B 559 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:57:20.053911 B 32 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 14:58:45.473037 B 475 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:00:25.473268 B 295 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:02:05.472881 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:03:45.473053 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:03:49.199375 B 399 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:05:07.487869 B 610 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:05:25.473310 B 343 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:06:32.420028 B 20 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:07:05.473324 B 167 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:08:45.474036 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:10:25.476135 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:12:05.473755 B 391 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:13:36.110214 B 693 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:13:45.473318 B 327 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:13:50.053402 B 39 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:14:09.698968 B 1.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:15:46.511673 B 603 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:21:33.422176 B 716 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:21:54.379193 B 333 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:21:54.588749 B 179 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:24:06.887399 B 544 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:24:24.952508 B 283 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:24:57.810297 B 3.344 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:25:28.537275 B 644 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:27:49.924693 B 185 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:28:36.948226 B 1.355 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:29:30.086478 B 1.613 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:29:41.107761 B 456 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:30:32.665011 B 205 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-12 15:36:21.182017 B 12.363 24,0000 EUR XETA Sum B 462.440 24,0000 EUR

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.