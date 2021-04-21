NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Industrivärden (55/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Industrivärden AB (Industrivärden) held on April 21, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.25 per share. The Ex-date is April 22, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Industrivärden (INDUC). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853671