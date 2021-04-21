Anzeige
WKN: A2DT94 ISIN: DK0060816148 Ticker-Symbol: 5IJ 
Frankfurt
21.04.21
08:02 Uhr
0,029 Euro
-0,001
-4,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 17:53
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 April 2021. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0060816148 (CONFRZ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 





ISIN:       DK0061536661                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:       Conferize, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:       2:1                             
          Shareholders in Conferize will be allocated 2 subscription  
          rights per share held on the record date. 1 subscription  
          right is needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the     
          subscription price                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in      28 April - 12 May 2021                    
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days included):                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   222933                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:    CONFRZ T                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment /  First North Denmark / 100                  
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no   MiFID II tick size table                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code      DSME                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Conferize A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 40,000,000 new shares of DKK 0.10
and up to 77,304,570 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.22 per
share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 3 May - 18 May 2021, both days
inclusive. 







For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, partner Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853589
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
