First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 April 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060816148 (CONFRZ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061536661 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 2:1 Shareholders in Conferize will be allocated 2 subscription rights per share held on the record date. 1 subscription right is needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 28 April - 12 May 2021 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222933 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / First North Denmark / 100 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conferize A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 40,000,000 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 77,304,570 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.22 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 3 May - 18 May 2021, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, partner Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853589