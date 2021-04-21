Lepidico's announcement that it has raised capital and awarded the EPCM contract for its Phase 1 Plant project to Lycopodium follows on the heels of an offtake agreement with China's BJR and comes barely a month after it announced an expansion of its resource base in Namibia. Relative to existing hard rock resources, the resource expansion quantified high grade surface material contained in tailings, stockpiles and dumps both at Rubicon and Helikon that could potentially support operations at Karibib for an additional two years. Just a year after completing its DFS, Lepidico has now transitioned its Phase 1 Plant project into development by effectively completing permitting and approvals processes at the same time as negotiating a first offtake agreement and raising initial equity to allow it to commit to early engineering works. Concurrently, it is advancing negotiations with the US government DFC (which is now conducting confirmatory due diligence) for the provision of project debt.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...