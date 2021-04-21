NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Nyfosa (03/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa) held on April 21, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, which will be paid in four installments. The Ex-date is April 22, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards in Nyfosa (NYF). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853673