Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der 17.000% Strippenzieher! Lässt er auch hier bald die Puppen tanzen?
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Stuttgart
21.04.21
10:30 Uhr
33,000 Euro
-0,080
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.04.2021 | 18:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Industrivärden AB due to extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Industrivärden AB, attached
warrants with Industrivärden AB C class share (INDU 

C) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as
from April 22, 2021. 

 Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

 Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853682
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
