Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der 17.000% Strippenzieher! Lässt er auch hier bald die Puppen tanzen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N80V ISIN: SE0011426428 Ticker-Symbol: 2JM 
Frankfurt
21.04.21
08:06 Uhr
10,260 Euro
+0,040
+0,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYFOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYFOSA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,04010,45019:25
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 18:41
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Nyfosa (04/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards
in Nyfosa AB (NYF) due to an extraordinary dividend. For details regarding the
re-calculation please see exchange notice 03/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853679
NYFOSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.