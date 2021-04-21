Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
Der 17.000% Strippenzieher! Lässt er auch hier bald die Puppen tanzen?
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Stuttgart
21.04.21
10:30 Uhr
33,000 Euro
-0,080
-0,24 %
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 18:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Industrivärden (56/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Industrivärden AB (INDUC) due to an extra
dividend. Gross return forwards/futures were also adjusted for an ordinary
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
55/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853684
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
