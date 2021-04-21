Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
21.04.21
17:35 Uhr
18,860 Euro
+0,760
+4,20 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
21.04.2021 | 18:46
Carnival PLC - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, April 21

Results of Annual General Meeting

MIAMI (April 21, 2021) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings this week in Miami, Florida, and has announced that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual general meetings.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual general meetings will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com

