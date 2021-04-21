Tresorit's Secure File Sharing Report 2021 shows gaps between IT-security awareness and security measures implemented in European companies

ZURICH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A study of IT security executives conducted by Tresorit, the leading provider of end-to-end encrypted productivity solutions, shows companies are still unaware of the risks associated with sharing their sensitive data.

In fact, the majority of companies do not use an end-to-end encrypted solution when sharing files with third parties. This poses a clear risk to the safeguarding of confidential information, as this is the only way to guarantee protection. The concerns about the loss of control over their data when sharing files (47% of respondents) are therefore entirely justified.

Survey respondents admit their companies currently predominantly use email attachments, FTP servers or instant messaging to share information outside their organizations. Almost all companies use at least three different channels to share information with external partners. Ultimately, these solutions fail to give companies the control they need over their data when it comes to sharing data with external parties.

Surveying 750 enterprise IT security executives in Germany, the UK and France, Tresorit's research reveals the importance of IT security has increased significantly (72% of respondents) since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic - especially in the context of secure file sharing with external parties.

István Lám, CEO of Tresorit explains: "We have learned that 90% of our enterprise clients rely on Tresorit to share data with clients, partners and auditors outside their organization. In the last year, we saw a sharp increase in the demand for secure and efficient ways for large businesses to exchange data externally. To help enterprises tackle this challenge, we are strengthening our product offering with the introduction of Tresorit Content Shield."

Tresorit Content Shield is tailor-made for large companies looking to guarantee the security and control of their data. The features include easy integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Gmail, single sign-on (SSO), granular permission settings, dynamic watermark, extensive link tracking and additional security capabilities. The built-in end-to-end encryption ensures that control over encryption keys and the data always remains in the hands of the owner, making it impossible for any unauthorized party to access the files.

