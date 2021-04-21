AWN Ltd.: AWNEX GachiSS, a Blockchain-based Value Exchanging Platform

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / In line with the rapidly changing O2O market business environment in Korea, the AWNEX Foundation has announced recently that it is preparing to launch AWN GachiSS (Share Value) Platform and add features that can sell and buy value in corresponding market with AWNNEX coin.

Customers of GachiSS mobile application can freely create and sell goods or services in the form of coupon. Customers can engage in economic activities in the new digital market through exchanging issued coupons for goods or services or coupons they want.

The goal of this new platform is to provide blockchain-based platform and make P2P market easily accessible to small and medium-sized-businesses and self-employed people, who have been pursuing to offline business for many years, and digitalize the offline market economy system in accordance with new-normal era.

AWNEX is going to give high benefits to the customers when they trade with AWNEX coin in the mobile application. AWN GachiSS application is going to set up a market for small and medium sized businesses and self-employed people in Korea. In cooperation with related agencies and Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise, it will contribute to revitalizing the stagnant local small businesses and local markets.

AWNEX Foundation related personnel commented that "the goal of newly launching AWN GachiSS Mobile Application is to make users utilize certain proportion (20%) of in-platform total transaction with AWNEXCoin". He also added that they" will provide practical benefits to customers and small and medium-sized businesses by allowing them to purchase goods or services at discounted price with AWNEX Coin, and continue to secure loyal users of the GachiSS service."

The AWNEX Foundation is preparing to be listed on Korean exchanges in the first half of this year. The AWNEX GachiSS mobile application is currently in beta service and is expected to be officially launched in the first half of this year after upgrading to Dapp.

