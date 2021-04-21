Nationwater (Formerly Global Flood Defence Consultants) Secure Bids in Civil Frameworks for 2021-2026

The bids cover a range of civil engineering projects across multiple clean and wastewater assets.

BRIGHTON, England and LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an appointed partner Nationwater (Formerly Global Flood Defence Consultants) worked through various local, regional and national procurement processes. With all works to be undertaken planned to begin in the third quarter of the year. As part of a five year framework there is an optional extension of up to three years covering design and build projects, renewal and replacement of assets.

Although the bids were sealed estimates value the projects in excess of £50 million. Due to climate change and record rainfall in recent years a number of local flood frameworks have benefitted from the government funding with up to £5 billion earmarked during the last budget by government ministers allowing projects of this scale to be commonplace.

Although there has been a national pandemic a spokesperson for Nationwater (Formerly Global Flood Defence Consultants) has stated "This has been a record breaking year for our commercial supply team securing our highest number of individual supply tariff deals"

The spokesman however declined to comment in relation to specific details on the bidding process.