Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der 17.000% Strippenzieher! Lässt er auch hier bald die Puppen tanzen?
GlobeNewswire
21.04.2021 | 19:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX30 and VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Sandvik AB

The following information is based on the press release from Sandvik AB (SAND,
SE0000667891) published on January 21, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

SAND will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 2 per share,
effective April 28, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in" CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853586
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
