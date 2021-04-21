DJ Lyxor ETF - Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Liquidation on 29/04

Lyxor International Asset Management (UHYS) Lyxor ETF - Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Liquidation on 29/04 21-Apr-2021 / 17:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LYXOR Index Fund Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 28-32, place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 117.500 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SUB-FUND Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure (ISIN CODEs: LU2099294493 / LU2099295037) Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Articles of Incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company. Luxembourg, 13 April 2021, Dear Shareholder, By a notice dated 26 February 2021, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") informed you of its intention to proceed with the liquidation of the Lyxor Index Fund - Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF (the " Sub-Fund"). Therefore, the Board of Director informs the Shareholders that the Sub-Fund will be liquidated according to the timeframe below: Suspension on the Secondary Primary Market Suspension Liquidation Day (Last NAV Final Net Asset ISIN Code Market (close of the below (close of the below days) close of the below days) Value Calculation days) date LU2099294493 22/04/2021 23/04/2021 29/04/2021 30/04/2021 LU2099295037 22/04/2021 23/04/2021 29/04/2021 30/04/2021

Please note that the Management Company has agreed to bear any direct legal counsel costs, operational costs related to the mailing of the notices to shareholders and publication of supplementary audit costs incurred within the context of the liquidation of the Sub-Fund.

The Board has decided that after April 23rd, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. CET the issue and the redemption of Shares will be suspended. Until such date, Shares may be redeemed.

For Shares sold on any exchange where the Sub-Fund is listed, market intermediaries may charge broker fees, and taxes may be levied if applicable.

Listing of the Shares from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be suspended as from April 22nd, 2021 (after the close of the stock exchanges).

Finally, the Board has decided that all the Shareholders will be compulsory redeemed as of April 29th, 2021 at the final Net Asset Value of April 29th, 2021 calculated on April 30th, 2021.

Any liquidation proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg.

This liquidation will be reflected in the Prospectus at the next opportunity.

The Board would also like to inform the Shareholders of the existence of other sub-funds replicating the same Indices (ISIN code: LU1435356149 / LU1435356495) within the Company.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

Yours sincerely,

For the Board. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

