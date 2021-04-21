Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today confirmed the production release of its coming Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment Application remains on track to be ready in May and potentially by the end of April.

The production rollout confirmation today comes in response to a delay in publishing the latest software update to beta users. The feedback from beta users has been captured and corresponding software updates have been made. After experiencing a slight delay in publishing the update to beta users, management decided to conduct a thorough internal review of the updates.

The software is now ready to go out to beta users pending the implementation of enhanced user support resource. The beta test ended up having many more users than originally anticipated and user support was one of the lessons learned leading to a decision to upgrade the user support resources prior to redeploying the updated beta software.

"We are pleased with the current updates to the Vaycaychella app and grateful to our beta testers," said William "Bill" Justice, WSGF CEO. "We are looking forward to getting the updated software back out to you."

Yesterday, WSGF released a comprehensive, overall business update in conjunction with the recently published FY2020 Annual Report. Follow the link below to see the full update:

WSGF Update - Serving Future Airbnb and VRBO Operators

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

