Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der 17.000% Strippenzieher! Lässt er auch hier bald die Puppen tanzen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 Ticker-Symbol: H0H1 
Frankfurt
21.04.21
09:04 Uhr
3,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.04.2021 | 20:25
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting

DJ HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group: Results of the BoD meeting 
21-Apr-2021 / 20:51 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
Moscow, Russia 
April 21, 2021 
 
HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting 
 
HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces the results of the Company's Board of Directors meeting held through a videoconference 
call on April 21, 2021. Eight out of nine Company's Directors were present at the Meeting. 
The Directors considered and adopted the following resolutions: 
 - Recommendation of the payment by the Company of a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 
  2020 in the amount of Rub 4.25 per one ordinary share, amount to a total dividend (the "Dividends") of Rub 
  497,944,564.75. 
  The Dividends are subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 
  June 24, 2021. 
  Subject to such approval, the Dividends may be paid on July 1, 2021 to shareholders on the Company's register at 
  close of business (UK time) on June 18, 2021 (the "Record Date"). 
 - Subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the AGM, to extend the buyback program (the "Buyback") in 
  respect of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"), each representing five ordinary shares of the 
  Company, for execution during the period of one year commencing on the date of the Company's shareholders' approval 
  (if obtained) at the AGM. 
  The total amount of GDRs subject to the Buyback (taking into account any GDRs already owned by the Company) shall 
  not exceed 6% of the subscribed capital of the Company at prevailing market prices. 
  The GDRs will be purchased by the Company with the assistance of Renaissance Capital or any other independent 
  broker as may be further determined by the Board of Directors. 
  The amount and timing of the planned repurchases will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of its 
  financial condition, business opportunities and market conditions at the time, in accordance with market practices. 
 - Approval of listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts representing its ordinary shares as a Foreign 
  Issuer on the Moscow Exchange. 
The Company's GDRs will continue trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. 
Trading of HMS Group's GDRs on the Moscow Exchange is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021, subject to 
approval by the Moscow Exchange. 
Quotations and settlements will be in Russian rubles. 
The Company's Board of Directors believes that the additional listing of HMS' GDRs should facilitate an expansion of 
the Company's investor base, including institutional and retail investors in Russia. 
In addition, the following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved: 
 - Approval of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, the audited 
  consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and the audited Stand-alone 
  Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020; 
 - Convening of the AGM and approval of the AGM agenda. 
 
Contacts: 
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and 
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater 
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of 
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global 
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  100401 
EQS News ID:  1187392 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187392&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 13:52 ET (17:52 GMT)

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.