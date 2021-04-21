Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

Disclaimer

In light of the Covid-19 health crisis, and in accordance with the provisions set out in Ordinance No. 2020-321 published on 25 March 2020 as amended and extended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020 and Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, the Combined General Meeting of 27 May 2021 (the "Meeting") will be held behind closed doors at the Company's registered office located at 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris without shareholders or other persons entitled to attend present in person.

At the date of publication of this Meeting notice, administrative measures imposing restrictions or bans on movement and gatherings of people for public health reasons will prevent members from attending the General Meeting in person, especially considering the closure of conference and meeting rooms, the need to respect social distancing rules and the number of attendees at previous General Meetings.

Consequently, no admission cards will be issued. Shareholders are invited to cast their votes ahead of the Meeting either online via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, by mail using the voting form, or by granting a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party based on the same procedures.

Shareholders may submit any written questions if they are received no later than midnight Paris time on Tuesday 25 May 2021, either by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or by email to ag2021@korian.com.

Given that the Meeting will be held without shareholders attending in person and the importance of fostering shareholder dialogue, shareholders will be able to ask questions other than those officially submitted in writing by sending an email to ag2021@korian.combefore 3 p.m. Paris time on Wednesday 26 May 2021. Shareholders must not forget to include their share registration certificate when submitting their questions. These questions will be addressed during the Meeting based on a representative sample of topics that will have captured the attention of shareholders.

The Meeting shall be broadcast live on the Company's website at www.korian.comin the "Investors" section, if conditions allow. It will also be available on replay on the Company's website following the General Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section on the Company's website: www.korian.com, which will be updated whenever necessary, as the terms described above are subject to change.

The prior notice of the Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°48 on 21 April 2021.

The shareholders are informed that the scrutineers appointed for the Meeting are Predica Prévoyance Dialogue du Crédit Agricole and Holding Malakoff Humanis.

The information regarding the Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial Code can be found on the Company's website www.korian.com in the "Investors" section, under "Shareholders", "General Assembly" and then "2021".

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9 (centralising institution appointed by Korian).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents (including universal registration document) at the Company's registered office located at 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 during the 15 days preceding the holding of the Meeting.

Next events:

27 May 2021 Annual General Meeting

16 June 2021 Capital Markets Day

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005916/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

+33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

+33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

MEDIA

Jean-Marc Plantade

Head of Press Relations

jean-marc.plantade@korian.fr

+33 (0)7 62 90 32 58

Cyrille Lachèvre

Deputy Head of Press Relations

cyrille.lachevre@korian.fr

+33 (0)7 61 53 54 86

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

+33 (0)7 63 59 88 81