Two exclusive single malts inspire captivating collaboration with filmmaker Thomas Vanz

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Bowmore® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is pleased to unveil a new global campaign named 'The Art of Time,' designed to celebrate how life, and whisky, are beautifully crafted and shaped by time. To mark this announcement, Bowmore has released the brand-new Bowmore Timeless Series, featuring two masterpiece single malt expressions.

ABOUT BOWMORE®



Founded in 1779, Bowmore® is the oldest distillery on Islay. Its maturation warehouse is the oldest in the world and its handcrafted single malt whisky is defined by time and inspired by its home place.



Time is defining at Bowmore® and they tirelessly harness the power of time to shape its whiskies. The distillery's adherence to traditional production methods helps to shape the character of our fruity and smoky single malts. Today, it is amongst one of a few distilleries which still produces its own floor malted barley, hand-turned by a traditional wooden malt shovel and hand drawn machinery. Water for the whiskies is specially drawn from the Laggan River, with its rich peaty overtones - the same Islay peat that fires the malt-drying kiln.



Bowmore® Distillery's proximity to the sea is also vital in determining the final character of its spirit and gives a hint of sea air to the character. The legendary Bowmore® No. 1 Vaults is where most of the whiskies spend their long lives resting quietly in the cool, dark, damp cellars below sea level, oblivious to the waves thrashing the vault's sea-facing wall.



Matured in oak casks, previously used for bourbon, sherry or claret, over time developing rich and mellow flavours until the expertise of its whisky makers deems them ready for bottling. It is this combination of peat, barley, sea breeze, water, wood, people and tradition that makes Bowmore the exceptional single malt it is today.



Time is marked on each and every bottle of Bowmore, proudly and boldly as a marker of where and when each one's journey began. It is their story of time. This is Bowmore; the Art of Time since 1779.

www.bowmore.com.



ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY



As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.



Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.



© 2020 Beam Suntory, Inc., Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1600, Chicago, IL 60654



ABOUT THOMAS VANZ



Born in 1991, Thomas Vanz is a French director who started making films in 2014, telling tales of the Cosmos's History by producing only practical FX with inks, pigments and many other chemical products.



Focused on the macroscopic aspect, he tries first to illustrate a Supernova, blending art and science with his first short "Novae" in 2016, the film was awarded by the quantum festival first prize.



In 2017, his second film "Intra" goes further by telling the infernal journey of a fall into a black hole, with a real visualization of what a spinning black hole could look like and an aesthetic vision of the white hole theory.



In the meanwhile, he directed "Bright Side", the second clip of the talented composer Darius, for his new album "Utopia", focusing this time about what the birth of the light would look like, and how brightness is defeating the night in the cosmos.



In 2019, Atelier Des Lumières, first immersive museum based in Paris, asked him to create a unique piece in a 270° format called "Verse", broadcasted for one year to thousands of visitors.

