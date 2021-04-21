AM Best has maintained a stable market segment outlook on the Italian non-life insurance segment. Key supporting factors include a projected recovery in premium volumes following a contraction in 2020 due to the effect of the COVID-19 driven economic slowdown, the expected maintenance of strong underwriting profitability, limited exposure to catastrophe losses and resilient risk-adjusted capitalisation.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Non-Life Insurance", states that the Italian non-life insurance segment has adapted quickly to the new circumstances that have arisen following the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its solid operating fundamentals has demonstrated resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Nonetheless, AM Best could revise its outlook on the segment to negative if further weakening in the economic environment impacts the value of assets, or if there is a sustained deterioration in the market's technical profitability.

