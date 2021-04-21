Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holdings Announces Completion of Reverse Merger With Shareholders of Verity Corp.

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Company") and successor in interest to Verity Delaware Inc., a Delaware corporation, entered into a Merger Agreement by and between the Company, Verity Merger Corp. ("Merger Sub"), and Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("HSH"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the parties agreed that Merger Sub would merge with and into HSH, with HSH being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The shares of HSH will commence trading under the ticker symbol VRTY.

Managing Director and Executive Vice President Jonathan Loutzenhiser stated, "We are excited for the future of HSH. We believe being public will provide us access to capital in a more efficient manner and a greater opportunity to share our story and long-term vision for the company. Our goal is to put patient care back into the hands of the doctor. Physicians will maintain independence and have access to the most advanced technologies in the Healthcare Industry. "

Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. HSH is a medical service and device company based in New York working with physicians and physician groups in more than 20 states.

The vision of Healthcare Solutions Holdings is to build an integrated healthcare company which can provide services for a patient over their lifetime. Our expectation is the company will operate multiple divisions, which will provide multiple services for patients. These services may include internal medicine, urgent care, comprehensive care, ambulatory surgery, outpatient surgery, imaging, diagnostic, laboratory, and pharmacy services. All HSH facilities are new and will be rolled out over the next few years with key locations being selected in under-served communities. We want to impact the communities we serve and provide access and care for all.

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@hshmedical.com

Phone: 866-668-2188

Web: www.hshmedical.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HealthCareSolutionsHoldings

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641640/Healthcare-Solutions-Holdings-Announces-Completion-of-Reverse-Merger-With-Shareholders-of-Verity-Corp