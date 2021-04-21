New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Enerkon Solar International (OTC Pink: ENKS) announces today the appointment of AJSH and Co. Inc. a PCOAB firm with Maryland office in USA, as Auditor for 2018-19-20 and Q1 21 - in addition to the appointment of Berkowitz Pollack Brant (BPB) As Senior Advising CPA Firm for Up List Plans.

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS) Chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout Stated: "Today, ENKS Appointed AJSH and Co. Inc. a PCOAB firm with Maryland office in USA, as Audit Firm for 2018-19-20 and Q1 21 - whereby the Engagement agreement was signed by all parties and started as of today in addition we appointment the Firm Berkowitz Pollack Brant (BPB) As Senior Advising CPA Firm for Up List to Plans as of this afternoon."

"Enerkon looks forward to success with regulatory agencies and Market Up List to NASDAQ - including the FDA as to the EUA Application for the SARS2- COVID19 15 Sec Insta Test (Patent Owned by Graphene Leaders Canada and Distributed by KrowdX of Canada -) CO sales with our 100% wholly owned Corporate subsidiary Coviklear Holdings Intl., Lt (UK) and others interlocutors"

"We look forward to a timely Audit completion over the coming period and advisory support for up listing"

Mr. Ballout continued: "Lastly, our March 31 Quarterly report will be posted within about 10 days, with Positive Earnings and Asset Growth, in line for the last 4 years averages and we shall announce the progress of our various interactions with the Governments of Ukraine, Libya and other countries, covering the next quarter plans and operations"

"Upon Up List in the coming period, we will hire a professional IR/PR Firm to gain exposure of the company with the Investment community, since we have never actively promoted the company officially, over the past 4 years and therefore the PPS and Valuation in our opinion, does not reflect the actual Valuation of the company or the correct PPS valuation, due to the OTC Market Conditions and again, the main reason for our Up List Plans.

"A Convertible Preferred Share Exchange may also be offered to Shareholders, which will include an 8% Dividend, in cash or kind and the effect of this conversion, will be a further contraction of outstanding shares / float - making market manipulation / shorting more difficult and giving a better PPS and valuation (Market Cap) to the Company as it deserves based on fundamentals"

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind - Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

Enerkon Solar International Inc.

www.enerkoninternational.com

info@enerkoninternational.com

New HQ Address in New York at:

Enerkon Solar International Inc

477 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022 USA

Tel. +1 (877) 573-7797

Tel. +1 (718) 709-7889

