Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Dlaboratory to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Dlaboratory AB's shares (short name DLAB) commenced yesterday on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Dlaboratory is the 37th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Dlaboratory is an innovative energy technology company, offering an intelligent analytics service to help build the future electrical grid. The company regards access to a stable and secure supply of electricity as an important piece of the future sustainable society. In a lab at Lund University's Faculty of Engineering, an idea for using advanced data analysis to support a robust smart grid, took form. From there, Dlabratory has grown into a global provider of a decision support system enabling DSOs to move towards data-driven operations and a robust, and reliable smart grid. "We are very happy to join Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Erik Severin, CEO of Dlaboratory. "As of today, a new chapter is starting for us and our shareholders. We would like to extend our thanks to our all our shareholders and bid the new shareholders welcome. We will dedicate our efforts to the planned international outreach and growth as well as the Nordic market." "We are happy to welcome Dlaboratory to the First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "This is an innovative company, springing from a Univeristy lab, showcasing the power of cross collaborations between academics and the corporate sector. We look forward to follow their continued growth journey." Dlaboratory has appointed G&W Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com