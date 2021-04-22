Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Massive, hochgradige Goldadern! Das ist die Clarity-Wette!
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 02:29
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Dlaboratory to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Dlaboratory AB's shares (short name DLAB) commenced yesterday on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Dlaboratory
is the 37th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Dlaboratory is an innovative energy technology company, offering an intelligent
analytics service to help build the future electrical grid. The company regards
access to a stable and secure supply of electricity as an important piece of
the future sustainable society. In a lab at Lund University's Faculty of
Engineering, an idea for using advanced data analysis to support a robust smart
grid, took form. From there, Dlabratory has grown into a global provider of a
decision support system enabling DSOs to move towards data-driven operations
and a robust, and reliable smart grid. 

"We are very happy to join Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Erik
Severin, CEO of Dlaboratory. "As of today, a new chapter is starting for us and
our shareholders. We would like to extend our thanks to our all our
shareholders and bid the new shareholders welcome. We will dedicate our efforts
to the planned international outreach and growth as well as the Nordic market." 

"We are happy to welcome Dlaboratory to the First North Growth Market," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "This is an innovative
company, springing from a Univeristy lab, showcasing the power of cross
collaborations between academics and the corporate sector. We look forward to
follow their continued growth journey." 

Dlaboratory has appointed G&W Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
