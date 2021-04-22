Mountain Mindful: New Appalachian Social Enterprise Launched This Earth Day (April 22nd)

A West Virginia based life-style brand that makes apparel, furnishing, and self-care products made from organic, reclaimed and recycled materials

HUNTINGTON WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / West Virginia based non-profit Coalfield Development recently announced the launch of a new social enterprise. The enterprise, called Mountain Mindful, is a life-style brand offering casual apparel, home furnishing, and self-care products. More than 80% of the products are made of recycled or reclaimed materials. All of the products are 100% made in Appalachia.

Mountain Mindful is set to launch Earth Day April 22, 2021.



"We've only got one planet to live on. I've got two grandchildren and want to leave the world in a better shape than what it's in." Jim, Operations Manager at Mountain Mindful



Coalfield Development is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization headquartered in Wayne, West Virginia. It has a 10 year history of incubating social enterprises. These enterprises then employ people who face barriers, and employees are holistically supported with personal, academic, and professional development support.



Commitment to Empowering & Training Our Workforce

Mountain Mindful's creative and passionate team hires and mentors people facing barriers to employment (including substance use disorder and people on public assistance). They have a triple bottom line, meaning it is equally focused on improving the community, bettering our planet, and achieving profitability.



"Mountain Mindful is very unique as a social enterprise in Appalachia with a true triple-bottom line - people, planet, profit." says CEO, Brandon Dennison. "The point of this business is the wellbeing, growth, learning, and development of the people who employ the enterprise but the enterprise also exists to help the environment."



Commitment To Sustainability

Products are primarily made from organic, reclaimed, and recycled material.



Mountain Mindful Casual Apparel

Made from 100% recycled and/or organic content, casual fashion products will help you define your resilient lifestyle. Each t-shirt keeps up to 6 plastic bottles out of the landfills. "The fashion industry is widely believed to be the second most polluting industry in the world." UN News

"You can have a fashionable, stylish garment embellished with any design without having a harmful or negative affect on the world" Brad, Crew Chief at Mountain Mindful



Mountain Mindful Home

Desktop Accessories, Furniture, and Home Furnishing Made from 100% reclaimed Appalachian wood salvaged from abandoned buildings.

"Our goal is to make heirloom pieces, this is not something you can buy in a box store, these are meant to be passed down generation to generation." Jim, Operations at Mountain Mindful

"Within our regional history of Appalachia, the items people would make by hand would be heirloom pieces that would last not only one persons lifetime but passed down." says Ryan Stoner, COO of Coalfield Development "The goal is to have items that last."



Mountain Mindful Self-Care Products

Products are 100% locally sourced by Appalachian entrepreneurs. They incorporate organic and sustainable materials wherever possible. These products are made with love and you will feel it with every drop.

"For the self-care products we're actually working with other local entrepreneurs throughout central Appalachia. Our goal is to lift up the whole economy of this region so we are not looking to create a competitive environment. We are looking to work with others who share the vision of a more sustainable Appalachia." Brandon Dennison, CEO Mountain Mindful

"Mountain Mindful is looking locally to see who is doing (organic production) and to boost them instead of making another competitive product," says Elice Hunley, Training Coordinator for Coalfield Development

About Mountain Mindful

Mountain Mindful is a social enterprise based in southern West Virginia. Mountain Mindful offers apparel, home furnishing, and self-care products. Their creative and passionate team hires and mentors people facing barriers to employment (including substance use disorder and people on public assistance). They have a triple bottom line, meaning they are equally focused on improving our community, bettering our planet, and achieving profitability.



Mountain Mindful on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/mountainmindfulshop

Media Contact

Gina Milum

gmilum@coalfield-development.org

3049725209

1040 Vernon St.

Huntington, WV

