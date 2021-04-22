EQS Group-News: Bellevue Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Private Equity

Pureos Bioventures expands fund size to USD 205 million



22.04.2021 / 07:30





Media Release

April 22, 2021



St. Peter Port, Guernsey

Küsnacht/Zürich, Switzerland

Exclusive focus on innovative drug development companies

Global investment scope with an emphasis on Switzerland and Europe

Team with deep expertise in investing, company building and drug development

First ten investments and a first IPO exit completed

Pureos Bioventures announces the final closing of its first fund BB Pureos Bioventures LP ("Pureos") with a committed capital of USD 205 million. Pureos will exclusively invest in innovative private drug development companies with an emphasis on novel biological drugs and emerging modalities such as nucleic acid, cell- and gene therapies. The fund's portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence with strong teams to develop therapies across a broad spectrum of indications including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases and neuroscience. The fund invests globally, with a primary focus on Switzerland and Europe. The Pureos team consists of experienced venture capitalists, biotech entrepreneurs and drug developers. With its committed capital, Pureos is the largest institutional Swiss VC fund that solely invests in private biotech companies.

For its first fund, Pureos is building a balanced portfolio of 17-20 pre-clinical and clinical-stage companies. Its initial investments include Alentis Therapeutics AG, AM-Pharma BV, Araris AG, Corlieve Therapeutics SAS, Eyevensys SAS, Imcheck Therapeutics SAS, Lava Therapeutics BV, NovaGo Therapeutics AG, River Renal Corp and Vico Therapeutics BV. In addition, Pureos is a Partner of BaseLaunch, a start-up accelerator in Basel that supports emerging companies with ground-breaking science. In March, Lava Therapeutics went public on NASDAQ (LVTX), representing a first IPO exit in the Pureos portfolio.

Pureos' partners Klaus Breiner, Dominik Escher, Anja Harmeier, and Martin Münchbach stated: "We are extremely pleased with the successful final closing of our first fund with an amount above our initial target. With the entrusted monies, we want to continue to support great teams developing innovative therapeutics for devastating diseases that make a true difference for patients. Our first IPO validates this strategy also from a return perspective for our investors."

The supporters of the first Pureos fund include strategic partners, such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as a large contract manufacturer, family offices, pension funds, fund-of-funds and other institutional investors.



About Pureos Bioventures

Pureos Bioventures is a newly formed venture capital fund, advised by Bellevue Asset Management. Pureos invests exclusively in private innovative drug development companies, with a special emphasis on the next generation of biological drugs and drug formats. The fund's portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence to develop therapies across a broad indication spectrum including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. Pureos has built a team with deep investment, operating and clinical expertise, that strives to impact patients' lives by advancing innovative treatments for devastating diseases.

For more information visit www.pureosbio.com

Contact

For Pureos:

Dr. Klaus Breiner

kb@bellevue.ch

Dr. Dominik Escher

des@bellevue.ch



Dr. Anja Harmeier

ahr@bellevue.ch

Dr. Martin Münchbach

mam@bellevue.ch



For Bellevue:

Tanja Chicherio

+41 44 267 67 00

tch@bellevue.ch

Disclaimer

The state of the origin of BB Pureos Bioventures L.P. (the "Fund") is Guernsey.

For Switzerland: The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund Services AG, Leutschenbachstrasse 50, CH-8050 Zurich, whilst the Paying Agent is Quintet Private Bank (Schweiz) AG, Bahnhofstrasse 13, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland. In Switzerland, the Fund documents may only be distributed to qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis, and 3ter CISA. In respect of the units distributed in or from Switzerland, the place of jurisdiction is Guernsey. The basic documents of the Fund as well as the annual and the quarter-annual reports may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Swiss Representative.